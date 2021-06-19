Section
Pak Nam market closed after 100 positive tests
Thailand
General

Market in Samut Prakan to reopen on July 2 after cleaning and disinfection

published : 19 Jun 2021 at 20:10

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The Pak Nam market in Muang district of Samut Prakan has been closed from Sunday until July 2 for cleaning and disinfection after more than 100 people there contracted Covid-19. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: The Pak Nam fresh market in Muang district has been closed for 14 days until July 2 after more than 100 Covid-19 infections were discovered there.

Samut Prakan reported a total of 495 new cases and three deaths on Saturday, provincial public health chief Pornnarong Srimuang said. Of the total, 455 had contracted the virus in the province and 40 had been infected elsewhere and admitted to private hospitals in the province.

The 455 cases were reported in Muang district (345), Phra Pradaeng (27), Phra Samut Chedi (18), Bang Phli (35), Bang Bo (6) and Bang Sao Thong (24). The new infections raised the provincial total to 12,249, the second-highest in the country after Bangkok.

The three new fatalities were all women, aged 60, 61 and 75. This brought the death toll in the province to 121.

Dr Pornnarong said the cluster of 100 infections at the Pak Nam market included Thai and migrant workers.

The market has been closed for until July 2 for cleaning and spraying with disinfectant.

Health authorities reported 3,667 new cases nationwide on Saturday, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,609 deaths and 214,449 cases with 1,609 deaths.

