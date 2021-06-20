Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid mixed doses study gets big response
Thailand
General

Covid mixed doses study gets big response

published : 20 Jun 2021 at 06:50

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

One million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Thailand on Sunday, says the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA).

The first batch of one million doses will be delivered at 11am from China. Samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality checks on Monday and Tuesday, the CRA said on its FB page.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the vaccines will be distributed to hospitals and medical facilities nationwide where the shots will be administered on Friday.

Meanwhile, Yong Poovorawan, the head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said more than 700 volunteers have been recruited for clinical trials on the safety and efficacy of mixing Covid-19 vaccines made by different pharmaceutical companies.

The study only needed 90 volunteers, but it drew an overwhelming number of interested applicants only six hours after it was announced, Dr Yong said, thanking those not chosen to join the study.

Dr Yong previously said that changing vaccine formulas can be necessary in some cases, for example when a patient has an allergic reaction to their initial dose.

If mixing Covid-19 vaccines is proved to be safe and effective, it may be proposed as an option to improve the speed of the country's mass Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said.

The study will focus on switching from a first shot of the Sinovac vaccine to a second of AstraZeneca, and vice versa. Participants in the study are between 18 and 59 and live in and around Bangkok.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Mercurial Mbappe saves blushes as French attack falters again

BUDAPEST: France had to rely on the persistence of Kylian Mbappe to snatch a 1-1 draw against Hungary in a pulsating Euro 2020 group clash at the Puskas Stadium on Saturday as their attack once again failed to fire in front of an fervent crowd of 65,000.

07:15
Thailand

Covid mixed doses study gets big response

One million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Thailand on Sunday, says the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA).

06:50
Business

Magic 'sandbox'?

The Phuket reopening planned for July 1 is expected to draw more than 600,000 foreign and local tourists to the resort island and generate a cash flow of about 15 billion baht in the next three months, tourist authorities say.

06:40