Majority say online learning will affect education quality: Suan Dusit Poll

A large majority of people think online learning will worsen the quality of Thai education and the kindergarten level will be most affected, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 14-17 on 3,749 teachers, parents and guardians and schoolchildren throughout the country to gauge their responses to the Education Ministry's policy for schools to teach children online during the Covid-19 pandemic.



A majority, 63.30%, of the respondents thought the Thai education system was not ready for online learning and teaching; only 21.31% believed it was ready; and, 15.39% were uncertain.



When teachers, guardians and parents and children were asked what they worried about online teaching and learning, with the respondents allowed to tick more than one answer, the replies varied:



- As for the teachers, 77.18% were concerned about the slow internet and insufficient electronic equipment; 69.74% worried there would be no-one to take care of the children when the parents or guardians were not home; and, 67.31% were concerned the children would not understand the lessons taught online.



- As for the guardians and teachers, 66.16% worried the children would not concentrate on learning and lack enthusiasm; 64.64% worried the children would not understand the lessons given online; and, 61.65% worried the children would not be able to fully understand the lessons.



- As for the children, 74.25% worried they would not fully understand the lessons; 63.47% worried about the lack of interactions with friends; and, 62.28% thought they would not be able to learn as much as in classrooms.



- As for general people, 65.80% said the children would not concentrate on learning; 61.92% thought the children would not understand the lessons; and, 60.26% thought the children may not have learning equipment such as a notebook computer and the internet.



Asked how the quality of Thai education would be affected by the online teaching, 68.52% said the quality would become worse; 25.40% thought it would be the same; and, 6.08% thought it would improve.



Asked what level of education would be most affected by the online learning, 33.57% cited the kindergarten; 33.77% the elementary school level; 23.51% the secondary school level; and, 7.15% the university level.











