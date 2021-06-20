20 Covid deaths, 3,682 new cases Sunday

Volunteers pack instant noodles and other dry food to be distributed to elderly people affected by Covid-19. The Thai Red Cross Society is recruiting youth volunteers to help with its activities which will continue until June 26. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,682 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

Of the 3,682, 3,104 cases were in the general population and 578 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,401 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 189,268 Covid-19 patients, 156,333 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 218,131 Covid-19 cases, 183,759 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,535 in the third wave and 1,629 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details will follow after the afternoon briefing from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Analysis.