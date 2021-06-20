5 arrested in crackdowns on drugs, online gambling

Section
published : 20 Jun 2021 at 15:32

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

A police officer shows ecstasy pills seized during a raid on a condominium room near Khon Kaen University on Sunday. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)
A police officer shows ecstasy pills seized during a raid on a condominium room near Khon Kaen University on Sunday. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Police arrested five suspects -- one for possessing drugs with intent to sell and five for operating online gambling -- in two separate raids in Muang district of this northeastern province on Sunday.

In the first action, a police team raided a room in a well-known condominium near Khon Kaen University on Sunday morning and arrested Nathapol Sirichote, 29.

Items found in his possession included 87 ecstasy pills, two digital weight scales, 0.12 grammes of ketamine, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, five vape pods, five bottles of e-juice, two mobile phones, seven ATM cards, 10 bank deposit passbooks and one computer.

Mr Nathapol was charged with having in possession ammunition without permission and illicit drugs with intent to sell.

At about the same time another police team raided house number 1/14 on Tewaphiban Soi 13 road in Muang district and arrested three men -- Wichakorn Polyiam, 18, Supachai Kornkaew, 19, and Panu Faising, 23 -- and a woman, Ploypailin Khammee, 23, all from Roi-et province.

The police found in the house eight desktop computers, 16 monitors, eight keyboards, eight mice, one mobile phone, two modem routers and 7,100 baht cash.

The four were charged with operating online gambling.

