Dine-in curbs lifted; pools, libraries open

A man eats noodle at a shop in Bangkok on Sunday. City Hall eases restrictions at restaurants and other places from Monday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

City Hall is lifting restrictions on dining at non-air-conditioned restaurants and increases the maximum seating limit at air conditioned venues from Monday.

As a result of the latest City Hall order signed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Sunday, non-air-conditioned restaurants can once again operate at 100% capacity, while air-conditioned venues are allowed to set aside up to 50% of their space for dine-in customers.

Previously, eateries and restaurants -- air-conditioned or not -- were required to limit their seats to 25% of their total capacity.

The order also allows eateries and restaurants in Bangkok to open until 11pm, up from 9pm previously, though the ban on alcohol consumption on restaurant premises remains in place.

In addition to easing restrictions on dining out, the order also allows swimming pools and other water-sports facilities to reopen, along with education centres and science parks, and public and privately-run libraries.

Sporting events without spectators are now allowed.

The City Hall's order was issued in tandem with a new entry in the Royal Gazette which outlines restrictions which have been relaxed in provinces designated as dark red zones, including Bangkok, where heavy infections are reported.

In Bangkok and other provinces sharing the dark red zone designation, entertainment venues including karaoke bars and pubs will remain closed, while department stores are allowed to operate until 9pm, although no promotional sales events are permitted.

A ban on a large gathering of more than 50 people and the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places also remains in place.