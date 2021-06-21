29 Covid deaths, 3,175 new cases logged Monday

Officials of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration inspect Covid-19 control measures at a construction workers’ camp in Lat Krabang district on Thursday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday and another 3,175 infections diagnosed, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,658 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 221,306, health authorities reported on Monday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,035 of the new infections were in the general population and 140 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.



