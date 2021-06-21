Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Security force lays siege to insurgents inside Pattani resort
Thailand
General

Security force lays siege to insurgents inside Pattani resort

published : 21 Jun 2021 at 11:05

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Security forces surround Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach in Yaring district, Pattani, on Monday morning. Three insurgents were believed to be hiding out there.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Security forces surround Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach in Yaring district, Pattani, on Monday morning. Three insurgents were believed to be hiding out there.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A combined police-military force laid siege to a resort in Yaring district where a small number of insurgents were reported to be in hiding on Monday morning.

They surrounded Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach at Moo 3 village in tambon Laem Pho about 3am, Maj Gen Komkrit Ratanachana, commander of the Pattani Task Force, said.

The action was taken in response to a report that three members of an insurgent group were hiding there.

Shortly afterwards, gunmen inside the resort opened fire at the surrounding force. The two sides exchanged shots for about 10 minutes. There were no casualties.

Maj Gen Komkrit said that about 5am he tried to talk the gunmen into surrendering, using a loud speaker. They did not respond.  

The siege was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Biden nuclear envoy ready for talks ‘anytime’ with N. Korea

President Joe Biden’s point man for North Korea said the US was ready for talks “anywhere, anytime” with North Korea, providing a strong signal Washington is prepared to revive a stagnant disarmament dialogue with Pyongyang.

11:38
Thailand

Security force lays siege to insurgents inside Pattani resort

PATTANI: A combined police-military force laid siege to a resort in Yaring district where a small number of insurgents were reported to be in hiding on Monday morning.

11:05
World

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff after asset freeze: aide

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper warned Monday it is unable to pay staff and is at imminent risk of closure after the government froze the company's assets using a sweeping new national security law.

10:45