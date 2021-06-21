Security force lays siege to insurgents inside Pattani resort

Security forces surround Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach in Yaring district, Pattani, on Monday morning. Three insurgents were believed to be hiding out there.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A combined police-military force laid siege to a resort in Yaring district where a small number of insurgents were reported to be in hiding on Monday morning.

They surrounded Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach at Moo 3 village in tambon Laem Pho about 3am, Maj Gen Komkrit Ratanachana, commander of the Pattani Task Force, said.

The action was taken in response to a report that three members of an insurgent group were hiding there.

Shortly afterwards, gunmen inside the resort opened fire at the surrounding force. The two sides exchanged shots for about 10 minutes. There were no casualties.



Maj Gen Komkrit said that about 5am he tried to talk the gunmen into surrendering, using a loud speaker. They did not respond.



The siege was continuing.