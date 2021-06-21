Soldiers raid gambling operation, arrest 53 Chinese

Soldiers arrest 53 Chinese at a resort in Mae Hong Son province on Monday for allegedly running an online gambling operation. (Photo supplied by Panumet Tanraksa)

MAE HONG SON: An army unit raided a large house at a resort in Muang district on Monday morning and arrested 53 Chinese nationals running an online gambling operation, 7th Infantry Regiment commander Col Suchin Sapsin said.

The raid was led by Capt Nithinan Thananchai, commander of Infantry Company 721.

They surrounded a resort at Ban Rakthai, or Moo 6 village, in tambon Mok Cham Pae of Muang district, which borders Myanmar, before searching a big house with a red roof.

The house was reported by Crime Suppression Division police to be used as as a call centre for an online gambling network.



The soldiers searched the house and rounded up 53 Chinese nationals operating the centre.

Col Suchin said the suspects were handed over to Mok Cham Pae police for legal proceedings.

They were being checked for Covid-19 by medical staff from Srisangwan Hospital in Mae Hong Son.