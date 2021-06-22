35 Covid deaths, 4,059 new cases

Customers eat at a food stall near Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok on Monday as Covid-19 control measures were relaxed in the capital. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,059 new cases diagnosed over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 3,984 cases in the general population and 75 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,047 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 196,502 Covid-19 patients, 160,410 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 225,365 Covid-19 cases, 187,836 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,599 in the third wave and 1,693 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.