B50m in suspected drug assets seized
Thailand
General

B50m in suspected drug assets seized

published : 22 Jun 2021 at 17:26

writer: King-oua Laohong

Assets worth about 50 million baht have been seized from suspects in a drug case in Tak province for examination, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) secretary-general Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn said on Tuesday.

Pol Lt Col Korawat said the seizures were made by DSI agents and officials of the Narcotics  Control Board on Monday.

DSI investigators found that the suspects, all members of the same family, had made dubious financial transactions believed linked to a drugs network.

Since 2013, an average 500 million baht a year had circulated through their bank accounts, on occasion up to 1.2 billion baht.

Since they had no records of tax payments, it was suspected they were laundering money.

On Monday, a team of DSI and ONCB officials and provincial police searched a house in Tak and seized title deeds for five blocks of land, bank account passbooks and ATM cards for examination.

They also impounded 11 cars and trucks, three motorcycles and a quantity of gold adornments and watches.

The total value of the seized assets was about 50 million baht.

The investigation was being expanded. Other people found to be involved could face charges of involvement in the drug trade and money-laundering, Pol Lt Gen Korawat said.

B50m in suspected drug assets seized

