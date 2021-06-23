Army defends move to buy new aircraft

Kongcheep: 'Not a waste of money'

The army ordered an additional Airbus C295 airlifter as part of its plans to replace the CASA212 transport planes that have been in service since 1994, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Kongcheep was commenting on a statement from Airbus announcing the Thai army had placed a firm order for the aircraft to be delivered in 2023. The new airlifter would increase its C295 fleet to three aircraft.

According to Lt Gen Kongcheep, the C295 aircraft will replace the four CASA212 transport planes which have been in service for the last 27 years and are due to be decommissioned in 2023.

Only one of the four CASA212s was still in regular use and was being used in rainmaking operations, he said. He said the army's procurement of C295 aircraft started in 2015 and the second was procured in 2018.

He said the purchase of a third aircraft was approved by the Defence Ministry following the army's request to acquire a medium-sized aircraft for personnel transport, the tactical movement of special warfare units, rotation of border forces, evacuation of people and the transportation of medical supplies.

The procurement was funded by the army's 2021 budget and is in full compliance with the Prime Minister's Office regulations, he added.

Responding to criticism that the new plane was being bought at a time when budgets are tight due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lt Gen Kongcheep insisted the military aircraft with the capacity to transport up to 70 personnel was essential as old aircraft could put people's lives at risk. He also said the military aircraft could be used to help people in urgent need of medical assistance.

"Whether it is the Covid-19 pandemic or other situations, aircraft like these are essential. Please don't see it as a waste of money," Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol and armed forces leaders will defend the military budget before the House committee that will be vetting the budget bill for 2021 next month, a Defence Ministry source said.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha assigned Gen Chaichan to explain the military's budget request for 203.2 billion baht during the July 8-9 panel hearing.

From that budget, 9.1 billion baht is to be allocated to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, 14.6 billion baht to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, 99.4 billion baht to the army, 41.3 billion baht to the navy, 38.4 billion baht to the air force and 416 million baht to the Defence Technology Institute.

Besides weapon procurement, the military leaders are expected to be grilled hard about "secret funds" totalling 470 million baht, according to the source. Of this, the army is to be allocated 290 million baht, the navy 62 million, the air force 30 million baht, the defence permanent secretary's office 32 million baht, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters 55 million baht.