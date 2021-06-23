Lao woman's vaccination registration refused

The Ombudsman has been asked to investigate a complaint by a Lao woman who was refused registration for Covid-19 vaccination even though she is married to a Thai man.

Activist Srisuwan Janya filed a petition with the Ombudsman yesterday formally seeking an investigation into the complaint.

He said the authorities' alleged refusal to allow vaccination access to the woman amounted to discrimination and infringement of a person's rights.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Maneekorn Pedchompoo, should have been able to register as she is married to a Thai and has permanent residence in the kingdom.

The woman is married to Sayan Petcharoon and they have a child together. She has resided in Thailand for 14 years.

However, she has never been officially naturalised as a Thai citizen.

She applied for a vaccination appointment via a state-run app which initially took down her information. It later rejected the application on the grounds that she does not hold Thai citizenship.

Mr Srisuwan said he has heard of the government giving local representatives of international organisations their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, Adisorn Romsin, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Ombudsman, pledged to launch a prompt fact-finding investigation into the matter and bring it to the attention of the Ombudsman.

In principle, those with residence in Thailand should be eligible for vaccinations offered locally, he said.