Cargo truck in fiery fatal plunge

Onlookers gather as the truck burns on the road below the parallel bridges on the main highway at Ban Nakhuan, tambon Khuan Lang, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province on Tuesday night. The articulated truck plunged from the bridge onto a road below and exploded in flames, killing the driver.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: An articulated truck loaded with containers plunged from a bridge onto a road below and exploded in flames in Hat Yai district late on Tuesday night.

The driver was killed.

Pol Capt Prinya Piyayat, Hat Yai duty officer, said the accident occurred about 11pm at the parallel bridges leading into a tunnel at Ban Nakhuan on the main highway near Moo 1 village in tambon Khuan Lang.



The truck belonged to Akarapon Transport Company in Hat Yai and was carrying containers loaded with racks of eggs. It was heading for Nakhon Pathom province after leaving the Sadao border checkpoint.

Police said the truck had crashed through a railing on one side of the bridge, plunged down onto the road below and went up in flames.



Nearby residents said they heard two explosions before the truck caught fire.



Four fire engines from Muang Khuan Lang Municipality, another from a charity foundation and several ambulances were rushed to the scene.



The firefighters took about two hours to put out the blaze, which destroyed the truck and containers.

Both sides of the highway were closed and vehicles directed to a by-pass under the bridges.



The driver's burned body was found in the truck. He was Shaklif Madbenli, 29, of Songkhla's Hat Yai district.



Police were investigating the cause of the accident.