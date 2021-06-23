Football gambling 'hosts' busted in Mae Sot

Immigration police examine a computer after raiding a house and arresting two men in Mae Sot district on Wednesday for hosting online football gambling.

TAK: Police arrested two men in Mae Sot district on Wednesday on a charge of hosting online gambling during the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Immigration police arrested Lop Buri natives Siwa Malipuang, 36 and Siwakorn Meesiri, 22, at house 77/90 on Song Kwai Road and seized equipment used to link with an online gamblng network.

Police impounded six desktop and notebook computers, 10 ATM cards and 19 bankbooks. They also found about 200 grammes of marijuana in the house.

The raid was led by immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang.

He said the suspects confessed and said they worked with the gothambetvip gambling website. They handled 10-20 million baht a month in bets

Online gambling hosts were hired by foreign gambling networks and operated at many locations along the western border in Tak, the immigration commissioner said.