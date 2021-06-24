Covid patient shot dead at field hospital

The front door of the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment was shattered after the attack by a gunman in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on early Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI: A man with a gun shot dead a male Covid-19 patient at the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment on Phahon Yothin Road in Thanyaburi district early Thursday morning.

Media reported that the gunman in a camouflage outfit and a red beret fired a gun shot to break open the locked front glass door of the institute that functioned as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients at about 3.30am and entered the building.

That was when the doomed patient aged about 50 exited a toilet and was shot dead.

The gunman then moved deeper to a ward and fired many more rounds before escaping on a pickup truck on the outbound side of Phahon Yothin Road. The subsequent shots did not hit anyone.

Police were hunting for the culprit.