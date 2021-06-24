Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid patient shot dead at field hospital
Thailand
General

Covid patient shot dead at field hospital

published : 24 Jun 2021 at 08:14

writer: Online Reporters

The front door of the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment was shattered after the attack by a gunman in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on early Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)
The front door of the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment was shattered after the attack by a gunman in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on early Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI: A man with a gun shot dead a male Covid-19 patient at the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment on Phahon Yothin Road in Thanyaburi district early Thursday morning.

Media reported that the gunman in a camouflage outfit and a red beret fired a gun shot to break open the locked front glass door of the institute that functioned as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients at about 3.30am and entered the building.

That was when the doomed patient aged about 50 exited a toilet and was shot dead.

The gunman then moved deeper to a ward and fired many more rounds before escaping on a pickup truck on the outbound side of Phahon Yothin Road. The subsequent shots did not hit anyone.

Police were hunting for the culprit.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid patient shot dead at field hospital

PATHUM THANI: A man with a gun shot dead a male Covid-19 patient at the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment on Phahon Yothin Road in Thanyaburi district early Thursday morning.

08:14
Thailand

31 Covid deaths, 4,108 new cases

The country had 31 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,108 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

07:56
Thailand

The green light

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, which was ordered by Chulabhorn Royal Academy as an alternative to currently available options, passed a quality control test.

07:00