Ex-soldier wanted for field hospital murder

The shattered front door of the Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Abuse Treatment after the attack by a gunman in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, early Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI: Police have identified the gunman who killed a patient at a Covid-19 field hospital in Pathum Thani early Thursday morning as a former special forces soldier.

Kawin Saengnilkul, a 23-year-old native of Thanyaburi district, was thought to be fleeing to the South in a white Isuzu pickup.

He served as a private in a special warfare unit in Lop Buri province, but was dismissed from the service in November 2019.

He had applied to join as a private because of his enthusiasm for weapons, police said.

Pathum Thani police also alleged that before the attack at the field hospital, the gunman had shot dead an employee at a convenience store in the Phahon Yothin area of Bangkok about 2am.

Police suspected he was mentally ill and said he might be travelling in a white Isuzu pickup truck, to see a relative in the South.

The shooting occurred at the Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Abuse Treatment on Phahon Yothin Road in Thanyaburi district.

Media reported that the gunman, wearing a camouflage outfit and red beret, fired a gun shot to break open the locked front glass door of the institute, which functions as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients, about 3.30am and entered the building.

That was when a patient aged about 50 exited a toilet and was shot dead.

The gunman then moved to a ward and fired many more shots before escaping on a pickup truck. The subsequent shots did not hit anyone.

An army spokesman said earlier that the gunman in the camouflage outfit was not a soldier.