31 Covid deaths, 4,108 new cases

A sign is displayed at Wat Phasukmaneejak in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, on Wednesday announcing that alms and other offerings cannot be brought into the main temple or the abbot’s living quarters after some monks contracted Covid-19. Devotees are asked instead to leave offerings outside the main building. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country had 31 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,108 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 3,879 cases in the general population and 229 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,578 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 203,784 Covid-19 patients, 163,929 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 232,647 Covid-19 cases, 191,355 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,681 in the third wave and 1,775 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.