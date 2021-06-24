Rally marks anniversary of 1932 revolution

Pro-democracy activists begin their rally to mark the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Thursday morning to mark the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution and press their three-point demand.

About 500 people, led by activists Jatupat “Pai Dao Din’’ Boontaraksa, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike’; Jadnok, Atthapol “Khru Yai’’ Buapat and Promsorn Veerathamjaree, began the rally on Ratchadamnoen avenue around 5am.

Demonstrators wrapped a huge cloth banner around the monument before lighting candles in remembrance of the June 24, 1932 revolution by the Khana Ratsadon that transformed Thailand from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy.

Around 5.45am, young members of the self-labelled “Bad Student’’ activist group started an art performance, reading the 1st announcement of the Khana Ratadon. Lawyer Arnon joined them.

Later, demonstrators jointly sang the national anthem before Jatupat announced the end of the morning activity and they dispersed.

The group planned to meet again late Thursday morning to join the “Mu Ban Thalufa’’ group in marching to parliament to press their three-point demand - the resignation of all the 250 military-appointed senators, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a rewriting of the constitution.