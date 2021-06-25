44 Covid deaths, 3,644 new cases

Students wait for Covid-19 vaccinations at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country had 44 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,644 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 3,482 cases in the general population and 162 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,751 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 207,428 Covid-19 patients, 165,680 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 236,291 Covid-19 cases, 193,106 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,725 in the third wave and 1,819 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.