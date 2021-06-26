40 tonnes of narcotics set alight: FDA

More than 40 tonnes of narcotics were burned on Friday in Samut Prakan, in what was the largest amount of drugs to be burned at once in the kingdom's history.

Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the agency, national police, the Office of the Attorney-General, the army and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board burned 40.6 tonnes of drugs seized in 68 cases, including 27,777 kilogrammes of meth pills, 12,199kg of crystal meth, 170kg of heroin, 12kg of ecstasy, 53kg of opium and 384kg of ketamine.

The drugs had a street value of 43.4 billion baht. They were incinerated at a facility on the Bang Poo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan at 1,200C, a temperature that rapidly turns the drug into carbon dioxide and does not pollute the surrounding environment.

Mr Paisarn said the government was aiming to eliminate narcotics in the country by actively suppressing drug trafficking networks, seizing narcotics and arresting offenders.

Such burnings are held every year to eliminate seized drugs.

The drugs that were burned were the largest ever amount destroyed in one go. In previous years, nine, six, 16 and 15 tonnes were burnt.

The burning was broadcast live yesterday at 10.30am on the FDA Thai Facebook page.