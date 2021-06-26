Local jab shows promise, more analysis underway

The results of the first phase of human trials of a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Mahidol University's faculty of tropical medicine are promising, researchers say.

GPO director Vitoon Danwiboon said the first phase trial of HXP-GPOVac, which uses inactivated vaccine technology, has produced positive results in terms of safety and triggering immune response and the official result will be released next month.

Samples have been sent for analyses in labs run by the Department of Medical Sciences and National Science and Technology Development Agency as well as overseas labs.

He said two out of five formulas will be selected for the next phase with a group of 250 volunteers and the one showing most promise will be used in the third phase trial.

Human trials of HXP-GPOVac started in March with a group of 210 healthy volunteers aged 18-59 under Prof Dr Punnee Pitisuttithum, chief of the Vaccine Trial Centre at Mahidol University.

According to Dr Vitoon, HXP-GPOVac and all other vaccines have been developed from the original coronavirus strain first detected in China. HXP-GPOVac is developed using a different technology aimed to trigger immunity against mutations.

He said HXP-GPOVac is also effective against the Alpha variant and tests are underway to determine its effectiveness against the Beta and Delta variants.