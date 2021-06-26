85 Chon Buri cases linked to two workers' camps

Camps closed as province reports total of 320 Covid cases and two deaths on Saturday

Health officials conduct Covid-19 testing at a construction site in Chon Buri on Saturday as the eastern province reported 320 new infections, 85 linked to two construction workers’ camps in Bang Lamung district. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 320 coronavirus infections were reported on Saturday in this eastern province, with 85 cases linked to two construction camps in Bang Lamung district.

The provincial communicable disease control committee ordered the closure of the Ruencharn Construction Co and Porncharoen Kosang Co construction sites until July 22 after a total of 85 migrant workers from Myanmar and Cambodia tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 320 new infections were detected in the two newly closed camps (85), and several clusters: Sattahip morning market (52), a migrant workers’ camp at Khao Khan Song in Si Racha (27), Talad Mai market in Muang district (5), Soi Rat Prasit community in Muang district (5), a Standard Performance Co migrant workers’ camp in Si Racha (2), and a migrant workers’ camp of JWS Co in Si Racha.

In addition, one case was found at the Hua Kunjae municipal market in Bang Bueng district, seven at a workplace in Muang district, and 13 infections in people who had come into contact with previously confirmed cases linked to the Talad Mai cluster. Another four people contracted the virus during a party, one was an infected person from Chacheongsao, 46 were infected by family members and 13 by colleagues.

The remaining cases were still under investigation, the provincial health office said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 7,527 people, of whom 5,209 have recovered, with 40 discharged on Friday. The two new deaths raised cumulative fatalities to 42.

Chon Buri now has 20 identified clusters in total: workplaces (8), construction camps (6), markets (3) and communities (3), according to the health office.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday ordered the one-month lockdown of hundreds of construction sites and workers’ camps in the Greater Bangkok area, and of infection cluster locations in four southern border provinces.

The government rejected the idea of a total lockdown in Bangkok out of concern for the potential economic impact. Some business leaders had argued for a complete week-long shutdown in the capital to get to grips with infections once and for all.

Nationwide, 51 Covid deaths and 4,161 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the toll to 1,870 fatalities and 240,452 cases.