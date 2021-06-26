Two robbers flee with B3m in gold necklaces

Police in Chiang Rai seek suspects, one of them armed, who fled on motorbike

Two robbers grab gold necklaces from a showcase at a gold shop in Muang district of Chiang Rai on Saturday afternoon. They fled with 114 baht weight of gold worth about 3 million baht. (Screen capture from video posted on Chiang Rai Update Facebook page)

CHIANG RAI: Two robbers, one of them armed with a pistol, robbed a gold shop in downtown Muang district and made off with gold necklaces worth over 3 million baht on Saturday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop branch in the Talad Pa Ko-ngiew market on Phahon Yothin Sai Klao Road in Chiang Rai municipality at around 2.30pm

Pol Lt Col Passakorn Sukha, investigation chief at the Muang police station, led police to investigate.

Three employees of the shop told police that both of the robbers were wearing long-sleeved shirts and jeans. The first one, wearing a full-face crash helmet, fired one shot to threaten the staff. He then fired another shot but the bullet hit the ceiling.

The second robber, wearing a woolen hat with a blue hat covering it, followed and both jumped over the counter to open a showcase. They grabbed gold ornaments weighing 114 baht (1.7 kilogrammes), worth about 3.1 million baht. They fled on a motorcycle.

Police were examining closed-circuit television cameras and hunting down the suspects.

Two robbers jump over the counter at a gold shop in Muang district of Chiang Rai and grab ornaments from a showcase. (Video posted by Chiang Rai Update Facebook page)