Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two robbers flee with B3m in gold necklaces
Thailand
General

Two robbers flee with B3m in gold necklaces

Police in Chiang Rai seek suspects, one of them armed, who fled on motorbike

published : 26 Jun 2021 at 20:04

writer: Online Reporters

Two robbers grab gold necklaces from a showcase at a gold shop in Muang district of Chiang Rai on Saturday afternoon. They fled with 114 baht weight of gold worth about 3 million baht. (Screen capture from video posted on Chiang Rai Update Facebook page)
Two robbers grab gold necklaces from a showcase at a gold shop in Muang district of Chiang Rai on Saturday afternoon. They fled with 114 baht weight of gold worth about 3 million baht. (Screen capture from video posted on Chiang Rai Update Facebook page)

CHIANG RAI: Two robbers, one of them armed with a pistol, robbed a gold shop in downtown Muang district and made off with gold necklaces worth over 3 million baht on Saturday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop branch in the Talad Pa Ko-ngiew market on Phahon Yothin Sai Klao Road in Chiang Rai municipality at around 2.30pm

Pol Lt Col Passakorn Sukha, investigation chief at the Muang police station, led police to investigate.

Three employees of the shop told police that both of the robbers were wearing long-sleeved shirts and jeans. The first one, wearing a full-face crash helmet, fired one shot to threaten the staff. He then fired another shot but the bullet hit the ceiling.

The second robber, wearing a woolen hat with a blue hat covering it, followed and both jumped over the counter to open a showcase. They grabbed gold ornaments weighing 114 baht (1.7 kilogrammes), worth about 3.1 million baht. They fled on a motorcycle.

Police were examining closed-circuit television cameras and hunting down the suspects.

Two robbers jump over the counter at a gold shop in Muang district of Chiang Rai and grab ornaments from a showcase. (Video posted by Chiang Rai Update Facebook page)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

NZ-Australia travel bubble popped

New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday, with Wellington citing “multiple” outbreaks of Covid-19 in the neighbouring country.

20:45
Thailand

Activists seek to disband Palang Pracharath

A group of 30 activists calling themselves Prachachon Khonthai (People of Thailand) says it will file a petition to disband the ruling Palang Pracharath Party next week.

20:20
Thailand

Two robbers flee with B3m in gold necklaces

CHIANG RAI: Two robbers, one of them armed with a pistol, robbed a gold shop in downtown Muang district and made off with gold necklaces worth over 3 million baht on Saturday afternoon.

20:04