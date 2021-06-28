PM calls meeting to map out further aid

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called an urgent meeting of the government's economic team on Monday to map out relief measures for those affected by the latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will discuss financial relief for businesses and individuals after construction camps were ordered closed and some businesses ordered to shut for 30 days over the weekend.

Some believe the government may postpone the rollout of Khon La Khrueng ("Half-Half") co-payment scheme which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

A government source said it is possible the Finance Ministry may suggest a postponement due to construction worker camps in Greater Bangkok being shut down and dine-in services prohibited in the latest round of measures to curb viral outbreaks.

Given the latest clamps it might not be a good time to launch a scheme that taps into affected workers' reduced incomes, as they will need to hang on to their money. But National Economic and Social Development Council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said he sees no reason to postpone since most local markets and trading areas are still open.

Dine-in services in other provinces are also allowed, he said.

The government may will also consider injecting more funds into the Rao Chana and Section 33 Rao Rak Kan relief schemes, which were due to end on Wednesday, to alleviate hardship, according to sources.