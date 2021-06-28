Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Thailand
General

PM calls meeting to map out further aid

published : 28 Jun 2021 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Chatrudee Theparat

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will meet the government's economic team on Monday to help those affected by the latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. (Bangkok Post photo)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will meet the government's economic team on Monday to help those affected by the latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. (Bangkok Post photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called an urgent meeting of the government's economic team on Monday to map out relief measures for those affected by the latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will discuss financial relief for businesses and individuals after construction camps were ordered closed and some businesses ordered to shut for 30 days over the weekend.

Some believe the government may postpone the rollout of Khon La Khrueng ("Half-Half") co-payment scheme which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

A government source said it is possible the Finance Ministry may suggest a postponement due to construction worker camps in Greater Bangkok being shut down and dine-in services prohibited in the latest round of measures to curb viral outbreaks.

Given the latest clamps it might not be a good time to launch a scheme that taps into affected workers' reduced incomes, as they will need to hang on to their money. But National Economic and Social Development Council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said he sees no reason to postpone since most local markets and trading areas are still open.

Dine-in services in other provinces are also allowed, he said.

The government may will also consider injecting more funds into the Rao Chana and Section 33 Rao Rak Kan relief schemes, which were due to end on Wednesday, to alleviate hardship, according to sources.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

A line in the sand

The government's announcement of an ambitious plan to reopen the country and curb household debt amid a battered economy has drawn mixed views from the business world.

07:05
Business

Tourism Ministry wields axe over Tour Teaw Thai

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has threatened to terminate a domestic stimulus package called "Tour Teaw Thai" if it cannot equally distribute income to the majority of people.

07:00
Business

Payment profusion

While cryptocurrency prices tend to hog the headlines, tech-based tokens are shifting their shape while gaining more mainstream interest, even among central banks.

06:44