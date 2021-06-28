Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Provincial health offices told to monitor returnees
Thailand
General

Provincial health offices told to monitor returnees

published : 28 Jun 2021 at 17:08

writer: Online Reporters

A worker looks out from inside a closed construction camp on Phetphraram Soi 9 in Bangkok on Monday as their employer sent dry food and drinking water for them. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A worker looks out from inside a closed construction camp on Phetphraram Soi 9 in Bangkok on Monday as their employer sent dry food and drinking water for them. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all provincial health offices to closely watch workers returning home after construction camps in Bangkok and nearby provinces were closed for 30 days to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Anutin gave the instruction after a videoconference with chiefs of provincial health office, directors of all hospitals across the country and the ministry's inspectors in all regions on Monday.

He said the provincial health offices should make sure the returnees report to health volunteers and self-isolate at home or quarantine facilies provided by local authorities.

The Ministry of Public Health was not in a position to manage workers in Bangkok but would provide treatment for those infected with the virus to prevent them from developing a more serious condition or dying.

"As for the Bussarakham Field Hospital, we have the potential to add several thousand more beds. We will today [Monday] hold talks with Muang Thong Thani to seek permission to continue using the facility after August. We will also join hands with the army and Thonburi Hospital to set up a 180-bed field intensive care unit at the 11th Army Circle," Mr Anutin said.

He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would definitely finish vaccinating all elderly people and those with seven underlying diseases in two months, or by August. Once that happens, the number of Covid deaths would drop, he added.

The ministry was confident it would be able to administer 10 million doses of vaccines this month as it had sufficient vaccines on hand, Mr Anutin said.

Discussing the favipiravir antiviral drug, Mr Anutin said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) would make sure there was a sufficient supply of the drug for distribution every month.

The GPO was expected to obtain approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-July to produce favipiravir locally under the name "Favir". The GPO would begin to produce the drug in August, initially at 2 million tablets a month.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia recommends Sinovac vaccine for children 12-17

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recommended the Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech for children above 12, a spokesman for its Covid-19 task force said on Monday, as the country seeks to extend inoculations amid a surge in infections.

17:13
Thailand

Provincial health offices told to monitor returnees

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all provincial health offices to closely watch workers returning home after construction camps in Bangkok and nearby provinces were closed for 30 days to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

17:08
Business

Thai stocks drop, Malaysia hits 7-month low

Thai stocks fell on Monday while Malaysian equities tumbled to a seven-month low, leading a selloff across many of southeast Asia’s markets, after the government in Kuala Lumpur extended a nationwide lockdown due to elevated Covid-19 infections.

15:57