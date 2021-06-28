Provincial health offices told to monitor returnees

A worker looks out from inside a closed construction camp on Phetphraram Soi 9 in Bangkok on Monday as their employer sent dry food and drinking water for them. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered all provincial health offices to closely watch workers returning home after construction camps in Bangkok and nearby provinces were closed for 30 days to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Anutin gave the instruction after a videoconference with chiefs of provincial health office, directors of all hospitals across the country and the ministry's inspectors in all regions on Monday.



He said the provincial health offices should make sure the returnees report to health volunteers and self-isolate at home or quarantine facilies provided by local authorities.



The Ministry of Public Health was not in a position to manage workers in Bangkok but would provide treatment for those infected with the virus to prevent them from developing a more serious condition or dying.



"As for the Bussarakham Field Hospital, we have the potential to add several thousand more beds. We will today [Monday] hold talks with Muang Thong Thani to seek permission to continue using the facility after August. We will also join hands with the army and Thonburi Hospital to set up a 180-bed field intensive care unit at the 11th Army Circle," Mr Anutin said.



He said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would definitely finish vaccinating all elderly people and those with seven underlying diseases in two months, or by August. Once that happens, the number of Covid deaths would drop, he added.



The ministry was confident it would be able to administer 10 million doses of vaccines this month as it had sufficient vaccines on hand, Mr Anutin said.



Discussing the favipiravir antiviral drug, Mr Anutin said the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) would make sure there was a sufficient supply of the drug for distribution every month.



The GPO was expected to obtain approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-July to produce favipiravir locally under the name "Favir". The GPO would begin to produce the drug in August, initially at 2 million tablets a month.