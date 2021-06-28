Covid infection alarm for navy top brass

Royal Thai Navy chief Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan and Khemanit "Pancake" Jamikorn pose for a photo during the event at navy headquarters last Wednesday. The actress announced on Monday she had tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Navy chief Admiral Chartchai Sriworakhan and other senior officers were rushed for Covid-19 testing on Monday after it was revealed the guest star at a navy concert to raise funds for the Red Cross was infected with the coronavirus disease, an informed source said.

The scare broke as Adm Chartchai chaired a teleconference with senior officers on a PR blitz to drum up public support for the navy's purchase of submarines, ahead of a parliamentary budget scrutiny committee hearing next week.

The test results were not known.

Actress Khemanit "Pancake" Jamikorn revealed on Monday that she was infected with Covid-19 on Sunday.

Pancake said her test on Sunday had returned positive, and she posted a one-week timeline that included her appearance at an event hosted by the navy on Wednesday.

"I aplogise to everyone," the superstar wrote.

The actress attended a ceremony arranged by the navy at its headquarters in Bangkok to thank and give souvenirs to sponsors and supporters of a concert for the Red Cross Society to be streamed on the navy's Facebook page on Aug 3.

Pancake was there as a "special spokeswoman" for the navy, promoting the concert.

A picture showed she had a photo taken with Adm Chartchai during the ceremony.

At least 10 other officers of admirals rank joined their boss at the event.

The concert is to raise funds for the Red Cross, for use in combating the pandemic.

During the teleconference, the navy chief ordered all units linked to the submarine project to organise activities to promote the benefits of acquiring the new capability, navy spokesman Adm Chettha Chaipiam said on Monday.

The 22-billion-baht budget to buy two more submarines is slated for the 2022 fiscal year calendar. Adm Chartchai plans to defend the project before the budget scrutinising committee in parliament next week.

"Do not let our duty (to protect the country) continue to be the target of criticism in society," the spokesman quoted him as instructing his suborbinates.