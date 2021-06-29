Section
36 Covid deaths, 4,662 new cases
Thailand
General

36 Covid deaths, 4,662 new cases

published : 29 Jun 2021 at 08:05

writer: Online Reporters

Officials set up a checkpoint to prevent the illegal movement of construction workers which is banned to control Covid-19, in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
There were 36 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,662 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 4,652 cases in the general population and 10 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,793 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 225,652 Covid-19 patients, 177,638 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 254,515 Covid-19 cases, 205,064 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,876 in the third wave and 1,970 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the afternoon briefing. 

