36 Covid deaths, 4,662 new cases announced Tuesday

Officials man a checkpoint to enforce quarantine for construction workers to contain a cluster of Covid-19, in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 36 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,662 new cases recorded over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

Other than 10 prison inmates, all were in the general population and 10 among prison inmates.

On Monday, 2,793 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 225,652 Covid-19 patients, 177,638 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 254,515 Covid-19 cases, 205,064 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,876 in the third wave and 1,970 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

