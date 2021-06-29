Section
Nightlife workers seek monthly handout
Thailand
General

published : 29 Jun 2021 at 12:09

writer: Online Reporters

Representatives of nightlife workers display high-heels and hang bikinis on the gate of Government House during their rally demanding a monthly handout to survive the Covid-19 crisis after the government closed their workplaces early last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Nightlife workers carried symbolic high heels and bikinis to Government House on Tuesday morning, asking for monthly handouts since the government has closed their workplaces to control Covid-19.

Their representatives said that bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours had been closed since early last year, and the government had ignored their requests for financial assistance now they do not have jobs

They asked for a government hand out of 5,000 baht a month each until their workplaces reopen. They said they had the right to financial assistance because they were taxpayers.

The demonstrators displayed high-heeled shoes and bikinis as the symbols of their jobs. They said they represented all nightlife workers, including waiters, musicians and bartenders.

They submitted their letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha through Sompat Nilapan, adviser to the office of the permanent secretary of the PM's Office.

