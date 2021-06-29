City Hall to open hospitels with over 4,400 beds

A nurse watches a monitor screen at a Bangkok hotel to monitor Covid-19 patients on April 30 as the hotel was turned into a hospitel for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. (File photo Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

City Hall will open more hospitels to provide 4,424 beds for Covid-19 patients in the green group or those with mild or no symptoms.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has joined hands with private hospitals, hotels and a training centre in setting up the hospitels, which will be transformed from existing small hotels which have been vacant in the wake of the pandemic.

The project paired participating hotels with hospitals to provide 4,424 beds. They are:

Two Three Hotel and Kasemrad Hospital, with 250 beds ready on June 27;

The Green Hotel and Kasemrad Hospital (1,000 beds, June 29);

Twin Tower Hotel and Thon Buri Hospital (250 beds, June 30);

Bazaar Hotel and Piyavate Hospital (300 beds, July 1);

SD Avenue Hotel and Kasemrad Hospital (900 beds, July 1);

IBIS Ramkhamhaeng Hotel and Kasemrad Hospital (500 beds, July 1);

Siam@Siam Hotel with Thonburi Hospital (300 beds, July 5);

Baiyok Hotel and Thonburi Hospital (400 beds, July 5);

Grand Howard Hotel and Thonburi Hospital (380 beds, July 5);

BMA officials training centre in Nong Chok district and Mali Interdisciplinary Hospital (144 beds)

Starting on Wednesday, officials will begin moving Covid-19 patients from a field hospital at Ratpipat stadium 1 in Thawi Watthana district to Twin Tower Hotel, which serves a hospital. Fifteen patients will be moved to the hospital each day.

After all patients are moved, Ratpipat stadium 1 field hospital will treat patients in the yellow group or those with moderate symptoms, said the Bangkok governor.