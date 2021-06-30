Govt told to widen jab hunt

The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand (RCPT) has urged the government to pull out all the stops to secure more vaccines as new, highly transmissible variants of Covid-19 that are becoming prevalent abroad start being diagnosed more frequently domestically.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the RCPT emphasised the need for the government to ensure protection against new coronavirus variants for both those who have already been vaccinated and people who have yet to be given their first dose.

"All bureaucratic red tape needs to be cut to accelerate the import of Covid-19 vaccines so they can begin the safety and efficacy certification process mandated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," said the RCPT.

More importantly, the government needs to improve the efficiency and transparency of its Covid-19 vaccine distribution system, while communicating more openly and promptly any time a serious adverse reaction occurs after an appointment, said the RCPT.

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), meanwhile, has warned groups it has supplied with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine against reselling it, which remains illegal for the time being.

"Reselling any vaccine supplied by the CRA may lead to both criminal and civil charges," said Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the CRA, upon learning that some parties had violated agreements signed with the CRA.

In another development, the cabinet on Tuesday accepted Japan's proposed donation of 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca formula, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

Under the agreement, Thailand's Ministry of Public Health will pay the cost of shipment, which may range from 2.9 million baht to 28.7 million baht, she said.

"The donated supply is expected to arrive in Thailand early next month," she said.

With vaccines at a premium, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday responded to a call for a special quota for restaurant operators, street food hawkers and all other types of food vendors.

There are estimated to be about 200,000 people employed in the eatery sector, he said after a meeting with a representative group on Tuesday.

"These people actually are as susceptible to contracting the virus as taxi drivers who have already been given priority in the government's mass vaccination drive," he said.

However, Mr Anutin insisted that any stocks diverted to stem discontent among restaurateurs and their staff would not be at the expense of hindering the government's plan to vaccinate Thailand's senior citizens and people with serious underlying health conditions in July and August.

Targets have been met for priority groups in June, so next month the government will have the resources to start to focus on other groups too, he said.

With about 10 million more doses expected to arrive in July, many of those in most need are likely to receive their first jab a month early, said Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

As for those who are aged 75 and over, appointment rules are being relaxed and a new walk-in programme will be trialled from today until July 18 at the Bang Sue Grand Station vaccination centre, said Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of Department of Medical Services.