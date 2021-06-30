Hospitals set price for Moderna

The Moderna vaccine will cost 3,400 baht for two doses when private hospitals in Thailand begin receiving supplies from the American pharmaceutical giant, it was announced on Tuesday.

Demand for the vaccine is thought to be high after promising signs of its efficacy and a two million swell in pre-orders reported by Thonburi Healthcare Group, which is now negotiating to increase its initial order from five to 15 million doses.

Dr Chalerm Harnpanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, said the figure was finalised at a meeting between the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Zuellig Pharma Ltd, and would be the standard charge at all private hospitals. The price covers the vaccine, a service charge and insurance.

The first batch is scheduled to be delivered to Thailand in early October.

The participating hospitals will start taking payment for the appointments from July 1 to strengthen their case with the GPO for moving to secure more supplies after concluding payment for the first round of five million doses in June.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health Service Support issued a warning about a fake agency alleged to have swindled money by taking preorders for the Moderna vaccine it had no intention of fulfilling.

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said the website advertised itself as the official vaccine agent of a Bangkok hospital, but when the victims had contacted the hospital directly, or turned up for appointments, they were informed there was no such agreement in place.

Arkom Praditsuwan, deputy director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, advised people to book directly with hospitals if they don't want to wait for free government inoculations.