Tak cluster sparks frantic bed scramble

Security officials operate the checkpoint on Mae Tao-Mae Sot Road in Mae Sot district to regulate migrants' movements to contain Covid-19, on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Four more field hospitals are being built in Tak as the two existing facilities are full after a cluster of more than 600 infections was discovered at a local factory.

Several infections were detected at a clothing factory in Mae Tao Klang village of Mae Sot district. It prompted local health authorities to conduct mass testing on 1,000 workers at the plant in tambon Mae Tao from June 25.

Of them, 606 tested positive for Covid-19, most of whom were migrant workers.

It meant two existing field hospitals in the tambon were swamped with people requiring treatment.

Provincial authorities were now in a race against time to build four additional field hospitals to meet the demand for beds.

Some of the sick were taken on military trucks to a field hospital outside the district for treatment.

In the meantime, checkpoints have been set up along roads to regulate movement going in and out of tambon Mae Tao.

Tak governor Pongrat Piromrat has also signed an order stepping up control measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the tambon.

They include a ban on parties and other leisure and entertainment gatherings. Funerals, weddings and cultural ceremonies can take place although participants must not exceed more than 50 people.

Restaurants and other eateries can open as usual although no alcohol is to be served.

It was also reported that personal protection equipment (PPE), such as n95 filtration face masks, rubber gloves and alcohol sprays were in short supply.

Meanwhile, in Chon Buri, four more Covid-19 deaths and another 146 infections were confirmed on Tuesday with 36 new cases linked to a cluster at Sattahip morning market.

The provincial communicable disease control committee on Tuesday said the new infections brought the provincial total to 8,218, of which 5,384 have recovered, with 60 discharged over the past 24 hours.

The four deaths raised cumulative fatalities in Chon Buri to 46, the provincial public health office said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, the 36 found at the Sattahip market were detected during mass testing, while the other discoveries included 16 at Marunix (Thailand) Co, an electrical wire company in Rayong, who took Covid-19 tests in Chon Buri; and two were found at Talad Mai market in Muang district, adding to an existing cluster there.