IIlegal Chinese migrants breach quarantine, re-arrested in Mae Sot

Two illegal Chinese migrants who left their quarantine hotel are checked for signs of a fever after being re-arrested in Mae Sot town, Tak, by soldiers on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

TAK: Two illegal Chinese migrants who were supposed to be in quarantine were arrested while wandering around Mae Sot town on Wednesday by soldiers of the 4th Infantry Regiment.

Zhang Yong Lyu and Liu Wei, were found walking along a road at Ban Mae Ku Luang in tambon Mae Ku, police said.



Documents found on them showed they had been detained at an immigration police detention centre for illegal entry, awaiting deportation. They had been granted bail because they said they were scared of catching a disease while in detention. They were instead confined to a hotel in Mae Sot under the supervision of immigration police.

They had left the hotel.



The soldiers handed them over to immigration police, who put them back in the hotel pending deportation.



The third Chinese man, Di Labu, 26, was not carrying any travel documents when he was found by an army patrol on the bank of the Moei river at Ban Tha At in tambon Tha Sai Luat on Wednesday and detained for questioning.



The man was taken to Mae Sot Hospital for Covid-19 testing, and the result was negative. He was later handed over to Mae Sot police for legal proceedings.