Rayong beaches closed 8pm-5am

Saeng Chan beach in Rayong, undisturbed by tourists. All beaches in the eastern province have been closed to the public at night to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. (File photo)

RAYONG: All beaches in Rayong have been closed to the public from 8pm to 5am to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Rayong governor Charnna Iamsaeng signed the order on Monday, effective on June 30.

It follows a surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

Mr Charnna said on Wednesday that another 41 Covid-19 infections were reported in Rayong on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,618 since the third wave of the virus began in early April. There have been 10 fatalities.

Of the new infections, 28 were confirmed at hospitals and 13 via mass testing.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the provincial total has risen to 2,201 cases, according to the provincial Covid-19 centre Facebook page.