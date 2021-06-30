Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rayong beaches closed 8pm-5am
Thailand
General

Rayong beaches closed 8pm-5am

published : 30 Jun 2021 at 11:56

writer: Online Reporters

Saeng Chan beach in Rayong, undisturbed by tourists. All beaches in the eastern province have been closed to the public at night to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. (File photo)
Saeng Chan beach in Rayong, undisturbed by tourists. All beaches in the eastern province have been closed to the public at night to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. (File photo)

RAYONG: All beaches in Rayong have been closed to the public from 8pm to 5am to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Rayong governor Charnna Iamsaeng signed the order on Monday, effective on June 30. 

It follows a surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

Mr Charnna said on Wednesday that another 41 Covid-19 infections were reported in Rayong on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,618 since the third wave of the virus began in early April. There have been 10 fatalities.

Of the new infections, 28 were confirmed at hospitals and 13 via mass testing.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the provincial total has risen to 2,201 cases, according to the provincial Covid-19 centre Facebook page. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Rayong beaches closed 8pm-5am

RAYONG: All beaches in Rayong have been closed to the public from 8pm to 5am to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

11:56
Thailand

IIlegal Chinese migrants breach quarantine, re-arrested in Mae Sot

TAK: Two illegal Chinese migrants who were supposed to be in quarantine were arrested while wandering around Mae Sot on Wednesday by soldiers of the 4th Infantry Regiment.

11:33
Thailand

Robber with knife holds up gold shop

PATHUM THANI: A man armed with a knife held up a gold shop in Lam Luk Ka district and made off with 60-baht weight of gold necklaces on Tuesday night, police said.

10:32