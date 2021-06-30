Court dismisses fraud suit against ex-KCUC chair

Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, the former chairman of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative, is taken to the Criminal Court from Bang Kwang prison on Aug 19, 2019 to hear the ruling by the Supreme Court on a fraud charge. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed a fraud lawsuit filed by public prosecutors against Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, the former chairman of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC), and 12 other people, saying the lawsuit is a duplicate of cases which the court had already ruled on.

Supachai, who is now in prison, has been fighting off multiple lawsuits brought against him in connection with the multi-billion-baht KCUC embezzlement scandal — some of which has resulted in additional prison sentences.

Supachai and five other defendants, who are all serving jail sentences, listened to the court’s decision through video conference arranged for them in prison. The other eight defendants, who are free on bail, were present in the courtroom when the decision was announced.

The dismissed suit that was filed in 2016 accused the 13 defendants of colluding to falsify loan agreements totaling 11.85 billion baht between the KCUC and 28 fictional parties.

The 28 claimed borrowers weren’t real shareholders of the KCUC, said the indictment.

The 13 defendants had colluded to invent a record of payments of the claimed loans to the claimed borrowers, while in reality, no one received any loans from the KCUC, it continued.

These defendants had also colluded to falsify other documents, mostly receipts of repayments of the claimed loans to the KCUC, which didn’t exist either, said the indictment.

The intention behind this fraud was to falsify the KCUC’s financial statements and balance sheets from 2009 until 2012, in order to deceive shareholders into believing the KCUC had made profits while in reality it was always in the red, it continued.

A total of 2,254 people were affected by the acts of these defendants, which are prohibited under Sections 341 and 343 of the Criminal Code which deal with fraud.

All defendants, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The court said Supachai had been indicted and sentenced in two similar cases, while the indictment had shown no evidence that other defendants had collaborated with him in the alleged fraud.