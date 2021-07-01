Record 57 Covid deaths, 5,533 new cases

People from a community on Soi Sukhumvit 70/2 stage a sit-in on Sukhumvit Road near Bang Na intersection in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand that neighbours infected with Covid-19 receive treatment in hospital. They fear a community outbreak if the infected are forced to remain at home. They claim at least 20 people are infected. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country had the record high of 57 new Covid-19 fatalities and 5,533 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 5,489 cases in the general population and 44 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,223 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 235,971 Covid-19 patients, 183,276 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 264,834 Covid-19 cases, 210,702 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,986 in the third wave and 2,080 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 53 on Wednesday when the country logged 4,786 new infections.