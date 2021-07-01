108 vendors at Ayutthaya market test positive

Ayutthaya governor Phanu Yaemsri (at the head of the table), chairman of the provincial communicable disease control panel, holds a meeting to update the Covid-19 situation in the central province on Thursday. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Authorities have ordered the closure of Talad Yai Wang Noi market in Wang Noi district for seven days after more than 100 vendors were infected with Covid-19 and set up a field hospital in the district.

Health officials had conducted mass testing among 473 vendors at the market and found 108 of them were infected with the coronavirus disease, Ayutthaya governor Phanu Yaemsri said on Thursday.

The provincial communicable disease control committee issued an order to temporarily close the market on Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Lamsai for seven days until July 7 so the place could be disinfected, said the governor, who chairs the panel.

Many vendors got infected because some people from a market in Pathum Thani province had come to sell vegetables at the market, added the governor.

The disease control committee has also resolved to set up a field hospital with 100 beds at a multi-purpose building at tambon Lamtasao municipality in Wang Noi district to accommodate the cluster.

Another cluster in the province was a wooden pallet factory in Wang Noi district. Of 215 employees who took Covid-19 testing, 23 tested positive and most of them were migrant workers.

The factory has been closed and mass testing is being conducted there, said the governor. All infected employees were taken to a hospital for treatment.