BTS passengers can pay fares with state subsidies
Thailand
General

BTS passengers can pay fares with state subsidies

published : 1 Jul 2021 at 13:07

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Commuters on BTS electric trains can use government subsidies to pay fares.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, chief executive officer of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc, said on Thursday that beneficiaries of the Khon La Khrueng co-payment scheme and holders of government welfare cards could spend respective government subsidies on the company's sky train fares from Thursday onwards.

The spending is allowed on BTS and Gold Line trains from July 1 to Dec 31. Commuters must spend the subsidies through Single Journey Cards.

