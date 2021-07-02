Section
Old dad plunges to death after daughter dies from Covid-19
Thailand
General

published : 2 Jul 2021 at 11:15

writer: Online Reporters

Police and forensic officers with the body of 84-year-old Pengkee Sae Tia, outside the three-storey building where he lived with his bed-ridden daughter, on Friday morning. (Photo: policenews)
An elderly man fell to his death from the top of the three-storey building where he lived after his bed-ridden daughter was infected with the coronavirus disease and died.

Pengkee Sae Tia,  84, was found dead with severe head injuries on the pavement in front of the building on Soi Phayanak, off Banthadthong Road in Ratchthewi district, about 5am on Friday.

Pengkee's 57-year-old daughter  Pranee Hatthasothana was bed-ridden and had been infected with Covid-19, according to media reports. When police and a medical team checked inside the building, she was found dead.   

After talking with neighbours, police said it appeared Pengkee became so depressed when his daughter died that he decided to take his own life. 

Relatives cast no doubts over his death. However, police planned to question them further. 

