Trat launches '2 for 1' tourism promotion

A beach on Koh Mak in Trat. (File photo: Karnjana Karnjanatawe)

TRAT: The Tourism Authority's Trat office will launch a “stay one night, get one night free" campaign to attract visitors to the eastern seaboard province. Bookings open on July 15.

Office director Isada Saowaros said hotel and resort operators had agreed to jointly launch the “Trat Term Suk’’ (Trat, fill up on happiness) campaign from July to September, in a bid to boost tourism and revenue. The main target is Thai tourists.

The idea was floated because the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought tourism to a halt, Mr Isada said on the authority's Trat Facebook page.

He said 37 operators of hotels and resorts in four areas would take part - on the Trat mainland and Koh Chang, Koh Kud and Koh Mak islands.

Bookings for hotel and resort rooms undr the campaign will be open from July 15 to Sept 15 this year. Visitors can book any dates between July 15 this year to Oct 31 next year. They must confirm with the hotel at least 2 weeks in advance of their arrival.

For further information, TAT’s Trat office, tel 039-597-259 Monday-Friday, 8.30am-4.30pm.