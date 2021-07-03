DDC confirms first post-shot clot case

A blood-clotting case following an AstraZeneca vaccination has been confirmed by the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of emergencies health hazards and diseases, said a total of 1,148 cases of serious side effects have been reported and investigations into 354 cases have been completed.

Of these cases, 67 are linked to the vaccine with 21 developing severe allergic reactions. One case involved blood clotting, a rare case, was reported after an AstraZeneca shot was administered and the patient has fully recovered, he said.

Another 210 cases were determined coincidental to the inoculation while 27 cases were ruled not related to vaccination.

He said all the 43 post-vaccination deaths recorded were not related to the vaccination while seven other post-vaccination cases were inconclusive.

As of Thursday, 10,227,183 doses had been administered. Of that total, 6,403,172 were Sinovac, 3,766,190 AstraZeneca and 57,830 were Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, a second batch of one million Sinopharm doses is expected to arrive in the next two days, according to Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda. The first lot arrived on June 20 and the rollout of the alternative vaccine started on June 25.

The CRA on Friday said it recorded 38 adverse reactions in the 30-minute observation period from 13,611 shots administered at its vaccination centre between June 25-29, This accounted for 0.28% of the total shots given.

The symptoms included dizziness (20), nausea (4), shortness of breath (4), numbness (3), feeling faint (2) an increased heart rate (1), tinnitus (1), itchy skin (1) and symptoms associated with underlying health conditions (2).

All but one were allowed to return home after receiving treatment.