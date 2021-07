41 Covid deaths, 6,230 new cases

A Lao worker shows her passport as she receives the first Covid-19 vaccine jab at a vaccination centre in Lam Luk Ka district in Pathum Thani on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Health authorities on Saturday said 41 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,230 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Friday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,182 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 277,151.

They said 5,936 of the new infections were in the general population and 294 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.