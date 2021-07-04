Father surrenders to police after killing 'beserk' son

Police show a long knife that Boonyuen Waennak used to kill his own son, said to have gone beserk, in Cha-uat district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man surrendered to police after killing his own son in Cha-uat district on Saturday night.

Pol Col Thien Banthip, the Cha-uat police chief, said Boonyuen Waennak, who was about 65, went to the police station at about 10pm and surrendered, saying that he had just killed his own son.



Police went to house No. 45/3 at Moo 6 village in tambon Nang Long to investigate.



They found Sanoon Waennak, 40, lying dead in the house with a total of 12 knife wounds in his chest and both arms.

Ms Somjit, Mr Boonyuen's wife and Sanoon's mother, told police that Sanoon, who lived in a house next door, was mentally ill. On Saturday night, holding a long knife, Sanoon came to her house and threatened to kill everyone before kicking his younger sister, Ms Jarinya. She tried to stop him, but he punched her.



At that time, Mr Boonyuen returned home and tried to calm his son down. When Sanoon threatened to stab him with the knife, Mr Boonyuen charged at him. In a tussle, Mr Boonyuen pulled out a knife and stabbed his son repeatedly. Sanoon dropped to the floor and died.



Mr Boonyuen immediately went to the police station and surrendered. He said his son had frequently attacked other family members during episodes of mania

The father was initially charged with murder.