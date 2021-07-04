Korat logs record 77 new Covid infections

Health personnel work at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Nakhon Ratchasima registered a one-day record high of new cases on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: This northeastern province on Sunday registered a record number of 77 new Covid-19 infections in one day -- the highest since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the provincial communicable disease committee.

Of them, 16 were reportedly found in Muang district; 13 in Pak Chong; seven in Non Sung; seven in Bua Yai; six in Chok Chai; six in Si Khiu; five in Pathai; three in Non Thai; two each in Khong, Khon Buri, Dan Khun Thot and Phra Thong Kham; and one each in Kham Thale So, Kham Sakae Saeng, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Chum Phuang, Pak Thong Chai, and Phimai districts.



Of the 77 new infections, 33 contracted the virus locally, 23 had returned home from Bangkok, 10 from Samut Prakan, three from Pathum Thani, two from Nonthaburi, and one each from Nakhon Pathom, Trat, Rayong and Saraburi. Two were under investigation.



The accumulated number of Covid parients in the province reached 1,435. Of the total, 999 have recovered, 418 are still under treatment and 17 died.



Dr Jessada Boonyawongwiroj, assistant director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said hospital beds for Covid patients were nearly full following a surge of new infections.



In response, the provincial communicable disease committee would turn Chatichai Hall, an indoor sport arena, into a field hospital with 200 beds on July 6. The venue was previously used as a field hospital early this year.