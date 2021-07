50 more Covid deaths, 6,166 new cases

Healthcare staff take a break from administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to senior citizens at Bang Sue Grand Station on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Health authorities on Monday said 50 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,166 new transmissions were reported in Thailand on Sunday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,276 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 289,233.

They said 6,082 of the new infections were in the general population and 84 in prisons.

