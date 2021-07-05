Huge explosion at chemical factory in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: A huge explosion and fire destroyed a factory producing plastic foam and caused extensive damage to surrounding communities in Bang Phli district early Monday morning

Twenty-one people were injured, according to early media reports.

The explosion occurred about 2.50am at the Mingty Chemical Company factory in Soi King Kaew 21 at Moo 15 village in tambon Rachathewa.



There were five or six warehouses in the factory compound, where 50 tonnes of chemicals were stored.



The explosion was followed by a massive fire which engulfed the entire factory and caused extensive damage to buildings and houses within in a one-kilometre radius.



More than 30 fire engines from the Rachathewa tambon administration organisation and other local administrations were rushed to the scene.



The fire was finally declared under control around dawn. Black smoke continued to rise above the gutted ruins.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.