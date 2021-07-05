Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Huge explosion at chemical factory in Samut Prakan
Thailand
General

Huge explosion at chemical factory in Samut Prakan

published : 5 Jul 2021 at 09:53

writer: Online Reporters

SAMUT PRAKAN: A huge explosion and fire destroyed a factory producing plastic foam and caused extensive damage to surrounding communities in Bang Phli district early Monday morning

Twenty-one people were injured, according to early media reports.

The explosion occurred about 2.50am at the Mingty Chemical Company factory in Soi King Kaew 21 at Moo 15 village in tambon Rachathewa.

There were five or six warehouses in the factory compound, where 50 tonnes of chemicals were stored.

The explosion was followed by a massive fire which engulfed the entire factory and caused extensive damage to buildings and houses within in a one-kilometre radius.

More than 30 fire engines from the Rachathewa tambon administration organisation and other local administrations were rushed to the scene.

The fire was finally declared under control around dawn. Black smoke continued to rise above the gutted ruins.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Huge explosion at chemical factory in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: A huge explosion and fire destroyed a factory producing plastic foam and caused extensive damage to surrounding communities in Bang Phli district early Monday morning

09:53
Business

ERC delays notice of qualified investors

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has delayed the announcement of qualified investors in the "Energy For All" renewable energy scheme by one week because of Covid-19 and a overload of paperwork.

08:30
Thailand

50 Covid deaths, 6,166 new cases

Health authorities on Monday said 50 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,166 new transmissions were reported in Thailand on Sunday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,276 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 289,233.

08:09