57 Covid deaths, 5,420 new cases reported Tuesday

Health workers prepare Covid-19 vaccines before opening a vaccination centre at Talad Thai Market in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Health authorities on Tuesday said there were 57 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,420 new transmissions diagnosed in Thailand on Monday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,333 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 294,653.

They said 5,383 of the new infections were in the general population and 37 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.