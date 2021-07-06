Chiang Mai to reopen field hospital

Authorities will reopen this field hospital in Chiang Mai to cope with a surge of infections. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A field hospital for Covid-19 patients that was closed on June 9 will be reopened on Tuesday to cope with a surge of new infections.

The province logged 17 new infections on Monday.



The provincial communicable disease committee decided to re-open the facility, at the 2014 international convention and exhibition centre on Chang Phuak road in Muang district, from Tuesday afternoon.



On Monday, beds and other equipment were re-installed.



Dr Amporn Iamsri, director of the Chiang Mai field hospital, said it would have 250 beds and take patients with mild symptoms for treatment. This would relieve the burden on the major hospitals.